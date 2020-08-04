Ghaziabad: Body misidentified, ‘dead’ woman is alive

On July 27, Ghaziabad Police had discovered the woman’s body in a suitcase in Sahibabad area and enquired with their counterparts in adjacent districts for leads. On July 27, Ghaziabad Police had discovered the woman’s body in a suitcase in Sahibabad area and enquired with their counterparts in adjacent districts for leads.

Days after a woman whose body was found in a suitcase was identified as 22-year-old Varisha by her family, following which her husband and in-laws were arrested on charges of dowry death and domestic violence, Ghaziabad Police said the body was wrongly identified.

In a letter to Ghaziabad Police on Monday, Diksha Singh CO City, Bulandshahr, said, “During investigation, it was found that Varisha… is alive and present in Bulandshahr currently. The body was wrongly identified by Varisha’s brother. This information is being relayed as context for the investigation into the case of the unidentified woman found in the suitcase in Ghaziabad.”

According to Bulandshahr Police, Varisha had allegedly been beaten by her husband and in-laws and decided to escape. She stayed with a friend in Noida and later went to Aligarh, where she was found, said police. While the domestic violence charges under IPC 498A will remain, police said Section 304B(2) (dowry death) will be dropped against her husband and in-laws.

As the case now stands open, Ghaziabad Police will re-start the identification process and are awaiting test results of DNA samples.

On July 27, Ghaziabad Police had discovered the woman’s body in a suitcase in Sahibabad area and enquired with their counterparts in adjacent districts for leads. Police were then approached by a family in Delhi, who claimed to have identified the woman’s body from the photo that was circulated. After further probe, the family was called to Ghaziabad, who reiterated that the woman was Varisha.

“Due investigation was carried out after the body was found — we sent messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, hoping someone would come forward with a credible lead. When Varisha’s acquaintances approached us, we cross-checked the information with Bulandshahr Police. It appears that the family wrongly identified the body. A report will be sent by the investigating officer from Bulandshahr police station and we will make efforts to identify the victim,” said Maneesh Mishra, SP City, Ghaziabad.

Varisha’s brother had identified her body and alleged she had been killed by her husband and his family. A missing person pamphlet dated July 22 was also circulated in Bulandshahr, which said that she had disappeared without informing anyone.

