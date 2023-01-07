Ghaziabad BJP youth wing worker ‘misbehaves’ with police, held

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a worker of the Ghaziabad BJP’s youth wing, allegedly after he misbehaved with police officers under the influence of alcohol. The worker in question was identified as one Rahul Bhati.

Issuing a statement regarding the incident, DCP (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said, “Checking was going on during the intervening night of 4th and 5th January in the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station. A Swift vehicle driven by one Rahul Bhati was stopped. He was in a state of intoxication, and a black film and siren/hooter was also attached. He also misbehaved with the police.”

In a video recorded by the police, the car, which is fitted with a BJP flag, gives off a high-pitched repeating sound while its headlights flash.

Reacting to the incident, BJP Yuva Morcha Ghaziabad president Sachin Deda said, “I have not been able to speak with Rahul since the incident… he had gone to visit some relatives in his village. Some argument happened there, and the other party must have said something to the chowki in-charge…. I don’t know where this news of him being drunk has come from, as he never drinks.”

The car in question has been impounded and Bhati arrested under CRPC section 151 (arrest to prevent cognisable offences).