scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

Ghaziabad-based fashion blogger ‘thrown off building’ in Agra, succumbs to injuries

The police said the deceased Ritika Singh’s husband beat her up along with her alleged live-in partner before he threw her off the apartment balcony in Agra. The husband and two others have been arrested.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 25, 2022 11:34:16 am
Ritika ran a fashion, lifestyle and travel blogging social media account and had more than 44,000 followers on Instagram. (Representative image)

A Ghaziabad-based fashion blogger died after allegedly being pushed from a building in Agra on Friday, the police said, identifying the victim as Ritika Singh (30). The police have arrested the woman’s husband and two others, officers said.

The woman had allegedly been staying with her live-in partner when she was confronted by her husband Akash Gautam. An argument took place between the two, following which Akash and his family members allegedly tied Ritika’s hands and threw her off the apartment’s balcony, officers said.

“We received information that a woman died after falling off the fourth floor of a building in Nagla Mewati area. During the probe, it was found that she had been living with another man in a flat. Her husband came with his family members, a struggle ensued between the two and she was later pushed off the building. She sustained fatal injuries. The husband and two others have been arrested,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Agra.

The woman had been living with her friend Vipul in Omshree Apartments for the last one and a half years, officers said, adding that she married Akash in 2014. The couple later shifted from Ghaziabad to Firozabad where Ritika befriended Vipul on Facebook. The two became close and decided to move into a flat in Agra, the police said.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brainPremium
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brain
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfallPremium
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfall
More Premium Stories >>

The husband came to know of Ritika’s whereabouts and went to the flat with his relatives on Friday, they said. Akash and the other co-accused beat up both Vipul and Ritika and tied their hands and legs. They pushed Ritika off the fourth floor and she sustained head injuries. When rushed to the nearest hospital, she was declared brought dead.

More from Delhi

Ritika ran a fashion, lifestyle and travel blogging social media account and had more than 44,000 followers on Instagram.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement