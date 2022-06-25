Ghaziabad-based fashion blogger ‘thrown off building’ in Agra, succumbs to injuries

A Ghaziabad-based fashion blogger died after allegedly being pushed from a building in Agra on Friday, the police said, identifying the victim as Ritika Singh (30). The police have arrested the woman’s husband and two others, officers said.

The woman had allegedly been staying with her live-in partner when she was confronted by her husband Akash Gautam. An argument took place between the two, following which Akash and his family members allegedly tied Ritika’s hands and threw her off the apartment’s balcony, officers said.

“We received information that a woman died after falling off the fourth floor of a building in Nagla Mewati area. During the probe, it was found that she had been living with another man in a flat. Her husband came with his family members, a struggle ensued between the two and she was later pushed off the building. She sustained fatal injuries. The husband and two others have been arrested,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP Agra.

The woman had been living with her friend Vipul in Omshree Apartments for the last one and a half years, officers said, adding that she married Akash in 2014. The couple later shifted from Ghaziabad to Firozabad where Ritika befriended Vipul on Facebook. The two became close and decided to move into a flat in Agra, the police said.

The husband came to know of Ritika’s whereabouts and went to the flat with his relatives on Friday, they said. Akash and the other co-accused beat up both Vipul and Ritika and tied their hands and legs. They pushed Ritika off the fourth floor and she sustained head injuries. When rushed to the nearest hospital, she was declared brought dead.

Ritika ran a fashion, lifestyle and travel blogging social media account and had more than 44,000 followers on Instagram.