Ghaziabad bans pit bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino as pet dogs

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation Saturday approved a proposal banning the domestication of three breeds of dogs — pit bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino. The order comes in the wake of several attacks by pit bulls in Ghaziabad.

While the future ownership of these breeds is banned, current owners will have a short window to get their dogs registered.

A similar order was passed on September 29 in Panchkula, Haryana, where the municipal corporation banned pit bulls and Rottweilers.

Deputy chief veterinary officer Dr Anuj Singh said, “Owners will not be able to buy new dogs. The existing ones will have to be properly sterilised, vaccinated and registered. A period of two months has been provided for owners to do this. If the deadline is exceeded then owners would have to give away the dog elsewhere or sell it off.”

Recently, an 11-year-old girl was bitten on the leg by a pit bull in Indirapuram. In September, a 10-year-old boy was severely mauled by a pitbull, leaving him with 150 stitches on his mouth and nose. The incident occurred when the dog escaped his owner on a walk. The owner was fined for not registering his dog and booked for causing hurt and negligent conduct with respect to animal.

Dog owners in Ghaziabad must register their pets through the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam pet registration app, and pay Rs 1,000 annual fee after entering their age, breed and rabies vaccination details, among others. The non-registration attracts a fine of Rs 5,000.