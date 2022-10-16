scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Ghaziabad bans pit bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino as pet dogs

While the future ownership of these breeds is banned, current owners will have a short window to get their dogs registered

A similar order was passed on September 29 in Panchkula, Haryana, where the municipal corporation banned pit bulls and Rottweilers.(Representational/ File)

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation Saturday approved a proposal banning the domestication of three breeds of dogs — pit bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino. The order comes in the wake of several attacks by pit bulls in Ghaziabad.

While the future ownership of these breeds is banned, current owners will have a short window to get their dogs registered.

A similar order was passed on September 29 in Panchkula, Haryana, where the municipal corporation banned pit bulls and Rottweilers.

Deputy chief veterinary officer Dr Anuj Singh said, “Owners will not be able to buy new dogs. The existing ones will have to be properly sterilised, vaccinated and registered. A period of two months has been provided for owners to do this. If the deadline is exceeded then owners would have to give away the dog elsewhere or sell it off.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?

Recently, an 11-year-old girl was bitten on the leg by a pit bull in Indirapuram. In September, a 10-year-old boy was severely mauled by a pitbull, leaving him with 150 stitches on his mouth and nose. The incident occurred when the dog escaped his owner on a walk. The owner was fined for not registering his dog and booked for causing hurt and negligent conduct with respect to animal.

More from Delhi

Dog owners in Ghaziabad must register their pets through the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam pet registration app, and pay Rs 1,000 annual fee after entering their age, breed and rabies vaccination details, among others. The non-registration attracts a fine of Rs 5,000.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 01:52:33 pm
Next Story

Rajev Paul clarifies that he hasn’t gotten married again: ‘Khush rehne do na yaar’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement