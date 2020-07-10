Ghaziabad administration seeks govt nod to convert Haj House into COVID-19 care centre

Officials led by the district magistrate took stock of the building to find out how to make use of the space in the best possible way. After getting permission from the state government, a 500-bed COVID centre would be kept in reserve, Pandey said. Officials led by the district magistrate took stock of the building to find out how to make use of the space in the best possible way. After getting permission from the state government, a 500-bed COVID centre would be kept in reserve, Pandey said.

The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh minorities welfare department to convert Ala Hazrat Haj House here into a 500-bed COVID-19 care centre.

Besides, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra has also been instructed to make all essential arrangements inside the premises.

The recommendation has been initiated due to the rising graph of coronavirus cases which may increase in the near future, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

The Haj house located on GT Road near Hindon Bridge which connects Ghaziabad city to Sahibabad area is spread over an area of 4.3 acres.

Inside the premises, it has six floors with 47 dormitory halls and 36 VIP rooms that can accommodate 1,886 peeople apart from a large ground, DM Pandey added.

