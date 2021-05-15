Ghaziabad administration launches Remdesevir site to prevent black marketeering

Ghaziabad administration has launched a remdesivir registration site in order to prevent black marketeering. With the site, the patients can directly sign up with the administration and the injections will be obtained through health department. The move comes in the wake of of private pharmacies and suppliers hoarding remdesivir injection and selling them at an inflated price.

According to a senior government official, the patients will have to first enter relevant details following which they will be informed a time of availability. On the website, the patient will have to enter name, Aadhar card details, address, spo2 level, number of injections required and the hospital name.

A separate section at the website has also been given for tracking an application. The application can take up to 2-3 days depending upon the availability of the stock.