Stay in Delhi during lockdown: Ghaziabad admin to medical staff

Medical workers travelling to Delhi for coronavirus-related duties have been asked by the Ghaziabad administration to find accommodation in Delhi for the period of lockdown. According to officials, the order has been issued to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Till Wednesday, the district reported 110 cases with 52 recoveries and two deaths.

“The RWAs have been asked to request doctors, nurses and other medical staff along with those being treated in Delhi to find accommodation there itself. We observed in our analysis that most of the cases in the areas have been attributed to inter-district travel and not because of residents themselves. Several people who have been going for treatments to Delhi, whether as doctor or patients, are exposed to the virus. This is an effort to ensure that the spread is contained,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM Ghaziabad.

According to the order, RWAs will have to ensure that the official communication reaches the concerned persons.

Medical personnel and patients will be responsible for arranging their own accommodation in Delhi, an official said.

The order will be in effect till May 31 during which period Section 144 is in place in the district, officials said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar administration has asked RWAs to take a call on allowing domestic helps entry in residential societies. If allowed entry, the housing societies need to check for temperature at the gates and ensure only one help is allowed per household, the order said. Only those helps staying in the non-containment zones will be allowed to work, the order further said. Pet owners will be allowed to walk their pets for maximum 15-20 minutes, the administrative order said. Officials said dhobis are also allowed to collect clothes from multiple houses if they are screened properly.

