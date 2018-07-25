Ghaziabad: 5-year-old raped by neighbour 

According to police, both the victim’s family and the accused are daily wage labourers. According to police, both the victim’s family and the accused are daily wage labourers.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 21-year-old neighbour in Ghaziabad on Monday night. The accused was arrested on Tuesday, said police. According to police, a case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The child was admitted to a hospital in Delhi, and police said that by Tuesday evening, her condition was stated to be stable.

CO II Circle Officer, Manisha Singh, said, “The accused is a neighbour of the victim and lived in the same lane as her family. On the night of the incident, the child was sleeping with her grandmother. The accused entered the room, took her away to a ground nearby and raped her.”

“When the grandmother woke up and found that the child was missing, the family went out looking for her. They found the accused with the five-year-old girl at the ground. The family members then made a PCR call and police rushed to the spot,” Singh added.

“We are working with urgency on the case and chargesheet will be filed in 15-20 days, following which the matter will be referred to a fast-track court,” Singh said.

