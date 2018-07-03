Ghaziabad: 36-yr-old shot dead in suspected road rage

Sukhpal Singh, Jitendra’s uncle, said his nephew succumbed to bullet injuries around 11.30 pm on Sunday at GTB Hospital.

A 36-year-old man, identified as Jitendra Singh, was shot dead while his friend sustained injuries after two bike-borne men allegedly opened fire at them for “driving improperly”, police said. According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm Sunday when three men — Jitendra Singh, Lalit and Gyanendra — were travelling in their Santro car near Koel Enclave in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad.

“The complaint, filed by the victim’s uncle, says the three men were on their way home from Gurgaon when the incident took place. Singh hails from Chirodi village in Loni, Ghaziabad. The other two were his friends and are from Baghpat district. They were driving back to Loni last night,” said a senior police officer.

Sukhpal Singh, Jitendra’s uncle, said his nephew succumbed to bullet injuries around 11.30 pm on Sunday at GTB Hospital. “Around 11.30 pm, Jitendra, who had suffered a bullet injury on the right side of his back, died during treatment. Gyanendra has been shifted to Max hospital in Shalimar Garden,” Singh said.

In the complaint, Singh said, “They were travelling in their Santro car, and when they reached Koel Enclave, two men on a motorcycle made some gestures pointing that they stop the car. Gyanendra, who was driving the car, parked the vehicle on the side of the road, after which one of the men came towards Gyanendra and asked him to drive properly. When Gyanendra asked him what the matter was, the second man sitting on the motorcycle got down and opened fire at them.”

