Ghaziabad: 2 held for stealing woman’s skull from funeral pyre

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing the skull of a woman from her funeral pyre in Ghaziabad’s Murad Nagar village. The family claimed the skull was stolen by the accused for “black magic”.

“The accused, Shabbir and Ashwini, were arrested as they had been named in the FIR. A third accused, who is yet to be identified, is currently absconding. Materials suggesting a connection to black magic activities were also recovered. But our investigation is pertaining to the theft of the skull under IPC section 297 (trespassing burial site),” said Prabhat Kumar, Circle Officer (Sadar).

The family claimed the two accused had a reputation in the village for conducting black magic rituals. Police said the woman, Rajesh Devi (65), had died on June 1 following a chronic illness. She was cremated at a village ground around 6.30 pm the same day. When the family returned to the spot a couple of hours later, the skull was missing. An eyewitness told the family that Ashwini, Shabbir and another accused were allegedly spotted fiddling with the remains.

Combs, bindis, bangles, an array of female cosmetics along with ashes and black cloths were recovered from the accused, police said.