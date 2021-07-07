Ghazaibad: Man dies in celebratory firing during bachelor party

The party was being held for local Ghaziabad resident Himanshu Sharma, who was due to get married in a few weeks, said the police.

A 26-year-old man died in alleged celebratory firing in Ghaziabad’s Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday night. According to police, the victim, Suraj Rai, was at a friend’s bachelor party when the incident occurred. An FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint submitted by the victim’s father in Sahibabad Police Station.

“We received information around 11.30 pm that a shooting incident had taken place in Sahibabad area. It was found that a bachelor party had been going on and someone opened fire, allegedly in celebration. The bullet hit Suraj and he was rushed to the nearest hospital where he passed away. We are ascertaining the sequence of events and people who were in the party are being questioned,” said Circle Officer, Sahibabad, Alok Dubey.

The party was being held for local Ghaziabad resident Himanshu Sharma, who was due to get married in a few weeks, said the police. At some point during the party, one of the friends allegedly fired in the air but it hit Suraj, police said. The victim was rushed to Max Hospital in Vaishali by his friends but he eventually died.

Some of the people participating in the party also fled when the incident occurred. The police are obtaining a complete list of the people who attended the party. The police had identified some key suspects in the case but no arrests have been made so far. Suraj’s body has been handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination.