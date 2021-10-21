GGSIPU East Campus to be operational this year

The East Campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will become functional from the current academic session 2021-2022, with an intake of 600 students.

“The university has created two flagship schools in this campus, viz., University School of Automation & Robotics (USAR) and University School of Design & Innovation (USDI). This academic session will offer five new bachelor degree programmes in these schools at the east Delhi campus at Surajmal Vihar,” the university said in a statement.

The programmes include B.Tech. in Automation & Robotics (120 Seats), B.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (120 Seats), B.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (120 Seats), B.Tech. in Industrial Internet of Things (120 Seats) and one B.Des. (120 Seats) programme at USDI (University School of Design & Innovation).

“GGSIPU’s newly constructed east campus with India’s first Net Zero Energy design has multiple academic blocks, Central Library and Computer Center with Chilled Beam Airconditioning System, world-class lecture theatres, an administrative block, hostels for boys, girls and teachers, residences for faculty members, multilevel car parking and a huge block for sports, playground and cultural activities,” the university said.

The admission counselling for the five programmes to be offered is active now and can be accessed through the university website.

“These programs are envisioned and planned to be unique in terms of curriculum, state-of-the-art laboratories, hands-on training, and well-integrated focus on Research and development (R&D) and entrepreneurship by innovative participation/association with the industries various stakeholders,” said GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma.