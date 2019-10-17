‘Geyser on, no water likely led to teen’s death in OYO hotel’

Priyanshu Kumar was in town for a shooting competitionNo water supply to the hotel and a short circuit in the geyser led to a fatal combination that killed a 15-year-old national-level shooter at an OYO hotel in South East Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur Sunday afternoon, preliminary investigation has revealed.

An officer probing Priyanshu Kumar’s death told The Indian Express that an electrician was called to shed light on what had led to the boy’s death. The boy’s roommate Yash Gupta had earlier told The Indian Express that they had first shifted from one room to another, and then complained about the water supply in their new room. Once hotel staff told them it was resolved, Kumar went to take a bath. Within minutes, his roommate heard a scream and a loud thud. When hotel staff gained access to the bathroom, he was on the floor.

Police said they have sealed the hotel and are questioning the staff who attended the victim’s complaint before the incident.

“Prima facie, it appears there was no water supply at the hotel. So when the geyser was kept on without any water inside, it got short. Once water supply resumed and the boy went to take a bath, there was a surge of electricity and he was electrocuted moments after the water started flowing. We have found that there was a problem of electric current in the bathroom’s other fittings too,” a senior police officer said. The boy was staying in Collection O, a mid-tier brand by OYO rooms.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said, “Prime facie, it appears he died due to an electric shock from appliances in the bathroom. We have started our investigation after registering an FIR under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence) on the complaint of the coach and called the forensic experts, who visited the spot.”

Police said nine people were staying in the hotel at the time of the teen’s death. Among those who have been questioned are the guest relations executive as well as the manager. No arrest has been made so far. “Senior company officials have been issued notices to provide relevant records,” Biswal said.

An OYO spokesperson said that to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the matter, personnel working in and associated with the property will be placed under suspension on following due process. “We are going to initiate electrical audits. The aim is to identify the root cause of the incident and also ensure that we take all possible steps to ensure safety of our guests and employees across all properties under OYO,” said an OYO Hotels & Homes spokesperson.

“Safety is our top priority. The property is closed and sealed till further notice. We are committing to install SOS Safety Switch Buttons in all rooms to be able to provide immediate 24×7 support and emergency assistance. We are also immediately instituting a risk reduction programme led by our chief of safety and our emergency response director. We are also instituting a new position of regional safety and security directors in each of our regions in India,” the spokesperson added.