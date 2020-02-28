Get women in Cabinet: NCW to CM

Rekha Sharma (Center) of NCW (National Commission for Women). (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Rekha Sharma (Center) of NCW (National Commission for Women). (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

In an unprecedented move, the National Commission for Women Thursday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to include women in his Cabinet.

In a letter, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said inclusion of women is essential for “gender responsive governance” and to “enable women to have equal say in decision making, that affects the lives of the citizens…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.