Get straw from other states to cover saplings: HC to Delhi

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Delhi government to procure straw from neighbouring states for spreading it under newly planted saplings in Delhi’s Central Ridge area to ensure retention of soil and water.

Justice Najmi Waziri also said such a move would ensure reduction in burning of straw, which is one of the major contributors to air pollution in the national capital.

The judge said the practice would help to generate good top soil in the Central Ridge, which has rocky soil in many parts that is not suitable for planting saplings.

The court’s direction came during hearing of a contempt case in which a private company was ordered to plant 1.4 lakh saplings worth Rs 80 lakh in the Central Ridge. The firm had breached judicial orders of not manufacturing and selling diabetes medication under the brand names used by pharma major Merck Sharp and Dohme.

The court’s suggestion was issued after the forest department informed it that there was hardly any top soil in the Central Ridge and it was rocky and, therefore, not suitable for planting saplings in such huge numbers. To which, the court said paddy or wheat straw, which is discarded and burned after harvest, could be spread under the saplings.