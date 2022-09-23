Get ready for MCD polls in December, BJP members told

The BJP Delhi has asked its former councillors as well as district and mandal units to be prepared for MCD polls in December, party sources said.

Several councillors The Indian Express spoke to confirmed that they have started preparations with December second week in mind. “We have not been given a guarantee of course, but told to prepare accordingly,” said a councillor from West Delhi. She said that outreach programmes have been started by the party.

General secretary of Delhi BJP, Harsh Malhotra, said that given the delimitation commission’s work is progressing on schedule, it appears that there could be an election in December. “But for us, it hardly matters because we are working 24×7 for people, whether Covid or any other crisis. We have substantial leadership at ward level. We are ready with organisational preparations,” he said.

Former mayor Jai Prakash also said it appears elections would be in December, but more clarity would come after the final draft of delimitation is notified. The BJP has been in power for the past three terms in the corporation and is facing a tough challenge from the AAP this time round.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. Elections are now expected in December as the first draft of the delimitation commission has been finalised. The three civic bodies — North, South and East — were merged into one as part of the MCD’s unification. The delimitation committee is targeting completing the exercise before November 8. It has set October 3 as deadline for accepting objections and will hold 2-3 public hearings from this weekend.

Former mayor and BJP leader Narendra Chawla said the party is in process of assigning panch parmeshwar for booths. There are over 13,000 booths in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said party president J P Nadda will address more than 70,000 people mid-October, including five people from each booth.

AAP has, meanwhile, launched a ‘Kooda Virodhi Abhiyan’ in Delhi to “expose BJP’s disastrous garbage mismanagement in MCD”. “MLAs will show the reality of landfills of Delhi and how BJP-ruled MCD failed to clear them,” said AAP leader Gopal Rai.