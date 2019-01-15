Get narco machine at the earliest, Delhi HC to govt

The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government to procure a narco test machine, saying it was surprising that being the capital of the country, Delhi does not have the equipment. It further expressed displeasure at the fact that people have to travel to Gujarat to undergo the test.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice M K Ohri directed the Delhi government that steps to procure the machine for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in northwest Delhi’s Rohini be initiated with immediate effect.

“The machine be made operational within three months,” the bench said, adding that “we are surprised to hear” from the counsel for the police that persons, on whom the test was required to be conducted, have to travel from Delhi to Gandhi Nagar to undergo the procedure.

The court’s direction came on the plea of a man seeking to trace his four-and-a half-year-old son who has been missing since August 4, 2018.

In pursuance to the court’s earlier direction, police filed their response stating that consent for undergoing narco test was taken by the mother and sister of another juvenile who was last seen with the minor.

However, a date was yet to be scheduled for their travel to Gujarat for the test.

Hearing which, the bench, cited urgency of the matter, and directed the director of FSL, Gandhi Nagar, to give the shortest possible date — preferably within one month from now — for conducting the narco test on the mother and sister of the juvenile.