Get Covid vaccine, avail property tax rebate: North MCD

The North MCD has decided to offer a property tax rebate to households that show certification that those currently eligible for the Covid shot in their families are vaccinated, in a bid to boost Covid immunisation figures.

As per an order passed on Friday, residential property owners residing within the jurisdiction of the NDMC will get an additional 5% rebate while filing property tax for this fiscal year if they provide certificates proving that all members living in the household currently eligible have been vaccinated. This scheme is valid till June 30, 2021. “Even if one member of a family who is eligible to get vaccinated does so, the household is eligible for the benefit,” said an official.

In North MCD areas, residential owners are already eligible for a 15% rebate in property tax if it is paid in a lump sum by June 30, 2021.

“As of Friday evening, a total of approximately 82,000 vaccination shots have been given at 52 centres across the North MCD. We get an average of 80-100 people per centre per day – an increase since all those aged 45 years and above can get vaccinated,” said Dr Ashok Rawat, medical health officer at the North body.

A senior North MCD official told The Indian Express, “This is has mainly been done to encourage and incentivise people to get vaccinated. Every year, around 25-30% of tax-base households, which are tech-savvy, pay in advance by June 30, 2021.”

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said: “This has been done to accomplish two main objectives: increase vaccination coverage in North MCD areas and spread awareness of property tax rebates and schemes to those who are tax defaulters.”