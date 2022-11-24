scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

German shepherd bites college student in Gurgaon, owner booked

According to police, the incident took place on November 21 when the victim, Priti Bhati, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree through distance learning, was distributing wedding cards of a relative, near her home in Narsinghpur village in Gurgaon.

On November 15, the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon directed the municipal corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) to make registration of pet dogs mandatory within a month. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

A 23-year-old college student sustained injuries after a German Shepherd allegedly attacked her near her home in Gurgaon, said police Thursday. Police have registered an FIR against the owner of the dog.

In the police complaint, she said, “As my friends and I reached the gate, the dog which was off its leash suddenly came running and pounced on me. I fell and the dog then bit me on my right arm in 2-3 places. My mother heard me yelling and rescued me.”

She added, “During the incident, the dog owner or his family did not come out of the house to intervene or help. The accused often keeps the dog off the leash, and on an earlier occasion, the dog had bitten my father. We had asked the accused to keep the dog tied to a leash or to send it elsewhere, but he did not pay heed. This incident took place due to their negligence.”

A police officer said, “The victim received treatment and was later discharged. No arrest has been made so far. We are taking legal opinion and also consulting with civic agencies regarding further probes. The accused lives in the neighbourhood and is related to the victim.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) at sector 37 police station, said police.

On November 15, the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon directed the municipal corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) to make registration of pet dogs mandatory within a month. The commission had also said that every registered dog shall wear a collar to which a metal token and a metal chain shall be attached and that in public places, the dog’s mouth shall be properly covered with a net cap.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 07:25:10 pm
