A Faridabad resident was driving his mother and two siblings to the New Delhi Railway Station early Monday morning when they were intercepted by another vehicle and assaulted by its occupants with a beer bottle and wooden sticks, he has alleged.

Sahil Chandra, 28, who is currently employed as an application manager with German multinational Bayer Radiology, and his younger brother Sachin are currently admitted in a hospital in Faridabad.

Around 4.30 am on November 16, Sahil, his mother Usha Devi, and two younger siblings Sachin and Simran were travelling to the New Delhi railway metro station, where the younger siblings were supposed to catch trains back to college.

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In a written complaint filed at the Sector 31 police station, Chandra recounted how a car overtook his vehicle near the NHPC Metro Station in Faridabad and cut across in front of it, forcing him to halt. He has alleged that the occupants of the vehicle then went on to assault him and his family before driving away.

Faridabad police said they have registered an FIR against four unidentified persons based on Sahil’s complaint. It includes sections of the BNS pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation by threatening death or grievous hurt.

Police sources said no arrests have been made yet and investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the stretch near the NHPC Metro Station to identify the accused and trace their vehicle.

‘Pulled me out of car’

“It was a white Tata Nexon with a red-and-white temporary number plate. A youth stepped out carrying a beer bottle, pulled me out of the car and threw me to the ground. When I asked him why he was doing this, he struck me on my nose with the bottle,” the FIR quoted Chandra as saying.

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According to the complaint, two more men and a woman then stepped out of the car armed with wooden sticks.

“The two men walked up and hit my brother on the right side of his face with a stick, while the woman began thrashing my mother and sister. Soon after, all three men also started beating my mother and sister with sticks. We barely managed to save ourselves,” Chandra’s complaint states.

He added that the assailants issued death threats before escaping. “They threatened to kill us before getting back into their car and fleeing towards Sarai. Out of fear, none of us could note down the vehicle’s number, but I can identify the three men and the woman if they are brought before me,” the complaint read.

18 stitches, three jaw fractures

Chandra dialled the police emergency helpline 112, and a response van shifted the injured family members to Batra Heart and Multispeciality Hospital in Sector 31-32. Hospital records show Chandra suffered a 10-cm-long deep laceration on the left side of his face and nose, while Sachin sustained a fracture in his right lower jaw.

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The brothers were later shifted to Asian Hospital in Faridabad. Chandra received 18 stitches from a plastic surgeon, while doctors operated on Sachin for three fractures in his mandible, Chandra said.

Chandra’s sister, who is pursuing an MBBS degree in Shillong, sustained minor injuries and left to appear for an examination after primary treatment. Their mother is recovering at home.

‘Who knew they would thrash us?’

Speaking to The Indian Express from the hospital, Chandra maintained that the accused were strangers to him and had not been provoked in any way.

“I had been noticing they were driving in my lane rashly for a while. Who knew they would just come and thrash my family and I this way?”.

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He said that he was waiting to hear from the cops on an update to the case.

“Some of the cops are telling me most of the cameras around were not functional, and that they will take me to the scene once I am discharged,” he said.