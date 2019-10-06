Delhi: German Embassy employee dragged on road by snatchers

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched the bag of a German national Friday night as she was about to board a bus to Varanasi from Mayur Vihar Phase I. When the woman tried to resist, she was dragged behind the motorcycle and received minor injuries. She was accompanied by a friend, another German national. Both women are employed at the German Embassy.

“The incident took place around 9.30 pm and a case of robbery has been registered at Mayur Vihar-I police station. The woman said the bus had arrived and she had just climbed on to it when two men on a bike snatched her bag,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

The women, who are in their 20s, were going to Varanasi for a holiday, and had arrived in India earlier this year. Police said the woman’s bag had her passport, some paperwork, Rs 500 and a mobile charger.

“When the woman reached the police station, an FIR was filed and she was taken to Jeevan Anmol Hospital for a medical check-up. After first-aid, the two were dropped home,” said a police officer.

Police said the woman was dragged on the main road for a few metres and received bruises on her knees and elbows. “There is no CCTV footage available. The two women couldn’t note down the number plate of the bike. We are investigating the matter by looking at previous records of snatchers in the area,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar on Friday morning, a woman’s gold chain was snatched by two bike-borne men while she was returning home after dropping her son to school. The victim, Jyoti Rathee, is a member of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and was riding a two-wheeler at the time of the incident.

She said, “The accused’s bike hit me from behind and the men snatched my gold chain. I fell down and the locket in the chain fell on me. I held on to that even as the men tried to snatch it. They left as people gathered.” She suffered minor injuries on her chest and hands.

Rathee said that when she went to Prashant Vihar police station, an e-FIR was filed. “I thought that was not right and a proper FIR should have been filed,” said Rathee.

DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra said an FIR under sections of robbery was filed Saturday. “Inquiry has shown that she communicated with an ASI and disciplinary action will be taken against him,” said Mishra.