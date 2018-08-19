Geo tag plants to monitor survival, Delhi CM tells depts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

With several reports flagging the high death rate of saplings, the Delhi government has decided to geo tag plants and monitor their survival rate following the scheduled plantation drive in September. During the drive, the government plans to plant around five lakh saplings.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a slew of directions following a review meeting on the issue, with emphasis on post-plantation care, which has emerged as a cause for concern in reports by agencies, including the CAG. “All the plants should be geo tagged and monitoring should be done. The CM added that a monthly report should be submitted to him. Responsibility of the survival of the plantation would rest with the respective greening agency,” an official statement said.

