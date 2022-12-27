Genome sequencing yet to start, not enough samples

Days after the state health department had asked officials to ensure genome sequencing is done for all positive Covid cases being reported in the city, the process is yet to begin at Delhi’s two laboratories at Lok Nayak Hospital and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). According to officials, this is because very few samples are coming in.

According to officials at ILBS, hardly two samples are sent from private labs where patients get tested. “We prepare a batch of 48 samples and conduct genome sequencing on the same. However, with such low numbers, we cannot conduct any genome sequencing,” said an ILBS official.

A similar situation was reported at Lok Nayak where no new patient has been reported to have been admitted for Covid-19. “We do not have any Covid patients. We will send samples for genome sequencing when we have enough cases,” said hospital medical director Dr Suresh Kumar.

According to a health official, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday held a meeting with medical superintendents and directors of state government hospitals where discussions were held on readying infrastructure for any Covid surge. “During the discussion, this point was raised that samples are not enough for genome sequencing. However, we are preparing ourselves for any increase in number of Covid patients,” said the official.

During the meeting, the medical superintendents also raised the issue of shortage of medicines in the central inventory. The health department then released a fund of Rs 104 crore for state government hospitals to purchase medicines which are not available in the central inventory.

According to a senior official, the fund is not specifically for Covid: “In case medical superintendents are not able to procure medicines from central inventory, they can purchase medicines on their own with this money which has been released.”

A mock drill will be conducted across city government hospitals Tuesday following the Centre’s directions. The Principal Secretary (Health) had conducted a meeting Sunday with district magistrates and asked them to visit hospitals and prepare inventory of beds and equipment.

Sisodia also took stock of preparations. “Surge in Covid cases globally is a matter of concern…hospitals need to prepare in advance. They’ve been directed to share details of bed capacity, ventilators, oxygen plants, staff and medicines… by Monday,” he said.