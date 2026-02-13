Row over General Naravane’s memoir: In notice, Delhi Police seek these answers from Penguin Random House India

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following an FIR under the criminal conspiracy section, the Delhi Police is probing how a pre-print copy of ‘Four Stars of Destiny’, an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General M M Naravane, was circulated on various platforms.
According to sources, the Delhi Police, in its notice sent to the Penguin Random House India on Wednesday, sought answers to a dozen questions related to the alleged ‘leak’ of the memoir.
The book had triggered a political firestorm after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had read excerpts from the memoirs in the Lok Sabha.
Sources said one of the questions was about how a pre-print copy of a book gets published, which printing press published it, how many copies were published and who they were distributed to.
Police, sources said, also sought to know why the publisher did not contact the authorities complaining about the breach when it found out about the “leak”.
Sources said police also asked if the book was printed for pre-publication promotion without permission from the central government and the Army and how it reached Rahul Gandhi and other leaders.
A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell is working on the case. The investigation is also examining the alleged sale or distribution of pre-print copies in countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is possible that the leak originated abroad and later appeared on various hosting platforms, sources said.
Police sources said it is also suspected that copies may have been sent to e-commerce platforms for promotional purposes, and these platforms are also under investigation. Police suspect that information about the book may have been leaked through these sites as well.
According to police, posts and reports had claimed that a pre-print version of the book was being shared online even though mandatory clearances required for its publication had not yet been granted by relevant authorities.
“During verification, police found that a PDF copy of a typeset book bearing the same title was available on certain websites. The document appeared to have been prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt Limited. Additionally, some online marketing platforms were found to be displaying the finished book cover, suggesting that the book was available for purchase,” the Delhi Police had said in a statement earlier.
In a statement shared on X, the publisher had said, “… We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book — in print or digital form — have been published, distributed, sold or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India”.
