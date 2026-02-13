Row over General Naravane’s memoir: In notice, Delhi Police seek these answers from Penguin Random House India

The book had triggered a political firestorm after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had read excerpts from the memoirs in the Lok Sabha. (PTI photo)

Following an FIR under the criminal conspiracy section, the Delhi Police is probing how a pre-print copy of ‘Four Stars of Destiny’, an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General M M Naravane, was circulated on various platforms.

According to sources, the Delhi Police, in its notice sent to the Penguin Random House India on Wednesday, sought answers to a dozen questions related to the alleged ‘leak’ of the memoir.

Sources said one of the questions was about how a pre-print copy of a book gets published, which printing press published it, how many copies were published and who they were distributed to.