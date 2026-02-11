General Naravane’s memoir: Delhi Police sends notice to Penguin Random House India

Criminal conspiracy charges have also been added to the FIR, said officers. The row over the unpublished book started after LoP Rahul Gandhi read excerpts from it in Parliament.

Written by: Alok Singh
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 12:42 PM IST
naravane memoir rowNew Delhi: Members of the Indian Youth Congress hold a placard depicting the cover of an unreleased book titled 'Four Stars of Destiny' by former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during a protest in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
The Delhi Police has now added charges of criminal conspiracy in the case registered in connection with the alleged circulation of a pre-print copy of a book titled ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ by former Army Chief General M M Naravane. Police said a notice has also been sent to its publisher, Penguin Random House India, to file a reply on how the unpublished memoir was “leaked” on social media.

Officials, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express that the police’s line of probe is to ascertain if there was a “conspiracy” in leaking the contents of the book and spreading its PDF to various platforms before it was published.

The book had triggered a political firestorm after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had read excerpts from the memoirs in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement shared on X, the publisher had said, “… We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book — in print or digital form — have been published, distributed, sold or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India”.

The case was registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell and a dedicated team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) tasked to probe it. Officials said another team of the Special Cell is collecting details of the social media platform that shared the purported PDF. The platform may also be called for scrutiny in the coming days, they said.

According to police, posts and reports had claimed that a pre-print version of the book was being shared online even though mandatory clearances required for its publication had not yet been granted by relevant authorities.

“During verification, police found that a PDF copy of a typeset book bearing the same title was available on certain websites. The document appeared to have been prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt Limited. Additionally, some online marketing platforms were found to be displaying the finished book cover, suggesting that the book was available for purchase,” the Delhi Police had said in a statement.

Officers had said that the probe will focus on identifying the source of the PDF, the circumstances under which it was uploaded or circulated, and whether any laws governing publication, copyright, or official clearances were violated.

