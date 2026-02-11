General Naravane’s memoir: Delhi Police sends notice to Penguin Random House India

New Delhi: Members of the Indian Youth Congress hold a placard depicting the cover of an unreleased book titled 'Four Stars of Destiny' by former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during a protest in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police has now added charges of criminal conspiracy in the case registered in connection with the alleged circulation of a pre-print copy of a book titled ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ by former Army Chief General M M Naravane. Police said a notice has also been sent to its publisher, Penguin Random House India, to file a reply on how the unpublished memoir was “leaked” on social media.

Officials, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express that the police’s line of probe is to ascertain if there was a “conspiracy” in leaking the contents of the book and spreading its PDF to various platforms before it was published.