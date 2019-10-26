Geelani’s body flown to Kashmir for funeral

The body of former Delhi University teacher SAR Geelani, who died following an alleged cardiac arrest Thursday, was taken to Kashmir Friday afternoon for the funeral at his hometown, Baramulla.

Geelani (50), who was arrested in the 2001 Parliament attack case before being acquitted by the SC, fell unconscious in a gym in South Delhi’s Nehru Place Thursday afternoon and could not be revived, said his son Atif.

Family members wanted to take his body to Kashmir for the funeral Thursday, and informed police that they did not want a post-mortem as they didn’t suspect any foul play. Police, however, decided to conduct a post-mortem.

On Friday, Delhi Police said, “After handing over the body to family members, we have no objection to where they want to perform the last rites. They have decided to take the body to Kashmir.”

His son said the last rites will be done Friday evening.

Fellow teachers, students and friends had gathered at AIIMS while the autopsy was being done. Among them was Vasantha Saibaba, wife of DU professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life imprisonment for alleged Maoist links. She said, “Geelani was a good friend of my husband… (his death) is very shocking.”

Geelani, who earlier taught Arabic at Zakir Hussain College, was vocal about Kashmir and was also critical of the hanging of Afzal Guru, who was convicted and hanged for the 2001 Parliament attack.

Geelani was arrested and sentenced to death by a Delhi court in 2002 in connection with the 2001 Parliament attack. However, the Delhi HC acquitted him of all charges in October 2003, which was upheld by SC in August 2005.