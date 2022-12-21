Gearing up for G20 summit, NDMC plans to use EVs as staff cars

Gearing up for the G20 Summit that is scheduled to be held in Delhi in September next year, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to use only electric cars for its staff, officials said after a meeting held recently.

“NDMC will use only electric vehicles (EVs) as staff cars in future and the current diesel and petrol staff cars will be condemned as and when they complete their life span as per policy,” an official said. The council has also decided to stop the procurement and hiring of petrol and CNG vehicles, officials added.

The NDMC will also formally sign an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to set up “public charging-related infrastructure” pertaining to the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan in council areas. “Installation and commissioning of additional public charging stations and related infrastructure by EESL would be as per requirement, and mutually decided by NDMC and EESL,” an official said.

According to officials, the NDMC currently has around 80 electric cars for official purposes and a large number of vehicles have been allotted to heads of departments. Also, NDMC areas have the highest number of electric vehicle charging stations in Delhi.

There are around 30-35 EV charging stations in the NDMC building. Besides, there are around 60 e-charging stations across the New Delhi area.

By the end of this financial year, the NDMC has a target to install 100 e-charging stations. Further, the council also has plans to buy 300 e-scooters and set up charging facilities for last-mile connectivity. These scooters will be available for rent at Metro stations, bus stands, railway stations and other public places with heavy footfall.