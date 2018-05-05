GB Pant college gets AICTE nod for admission

The college had been barred from admitting students for failing to provide documents to AICTE showing “rectification” of “deficiencies” in basic infrastructure. The college had been barred from admitting students for failing to provide documents to AICTE showing “rectification” of “deficiencies” in basic infrastructure.

After barring the college from admitting students this year, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has finally given its approval to G B Pant Engineering College for admission. The college had been barred from admitting students for failing to provide documents to AICTE showing “rectification” of “deficiencies” in basic infrastructure.

The decision comes after principal secretary, Department of Higher Education, Punya S Srivastava, wrote to the chairman on April 20 “requesting that GBPEC may not be placed under No Admission Category for Academic Year 2018-19.”

Confirming this, AICTE Vice-Chairman M P Poonia told The Indian Express, “They’ve been given permission. They have produced every paper…. They have said they will fulfill (infrastructural inadequacies) before the start of this session,” he said.

GBPEC principal O P Verma, however, said all the necessary infrastructure already existed on campus.

In her letter, Srivastava wrote, “Since the college is operating from the campus of G B Pant Polytechnic, the site plan, building plan… are all in the name of G B Pant Polytechnic. GBPEC has submitted the requisite documents to AICTE but the Standing Appellate Committee of AICTE did not accept these on the grounds that the details are in the name of G B Pant Polytechnic… We would like to clarify that the said premises have been allotted to GBPEC by the Government of NCT of Delhi.”

“It was confirmed to the committee that GBPEC satisfies AICTE norms and requirements for an engineering college…,” she wrote.

