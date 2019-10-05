‘Babuji dheere chalna …’: Gautam Gambhir’s dig at Kejriwal on potholes

Shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign to make PWD-managed roads pothole-free, Delhi MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir took a dig at Kejriwal with an improvised version of 1954 super hit song “Babuji Dheere Chalna” claiming he knows the ‘reality of Delhi’.

Referring to the old Geeta Dutt song, Gambhir tweeted: “Babuji Dheere Chalna, bade gaddhe hain iss rah main, humko maloom hai “Delhi” ki hakikat, lekin dil ko khush rakhne ko (Kejriwal) yeh khayal achha hai. (We know the reality of “Delhi”, but to keep the heart happy it is a good thought).”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had launched a campaign to make Delhi roads pothole-free. In a series of tweets, the CM wrote: “Under the Delhi government, the campaign to make PWD roads pothole free will start from today. As many as 50 legislators, accompanied with an engineer, will inspect 25 kms of roads. Through the app, potholes and other road problems will be recorded with locations and the repairs will be done immediately.”

The move to repair roads comes close on the heels of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for next year. The Aam Aadmi Party has been highlighting the work done by the Kejriwal government, especially in improving state-run schools and healthcare.

The party had swept the Delhi elections in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP took the remaining three seats while Congress didn’t open its books.