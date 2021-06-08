Gautam Gambhir sets up free Covid vaccination camps in East Delhi

Gambhir, through his foundation, has distributed various Covid-related items, including oxygen cylinders, concentrators and Fabiflu.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh, File)

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir started free Covid vaccination camps for all adults at the Geeta Colony on Tuesday.

These camps will be put in areas such as Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Jagriti Enclave in the next few days, an aide of Gambhir said. The camps aim to vaccinated around 300 people each day.

Gambhir had earlier said that his foundation was tying up with a few hospitals to provide free vaccination with proper guidelines.

This comes after the former cricketer’s foundation was found guilty, by the Delhi High Court, of “unauthorised purchase, stocking and distribution” of the Covid-19 drug Favipiravir. The court has also directed the Drug Controller to file a status report on the action taken in the next six weeks.

In another statement, the High Court has said that even though Gambhir’s intentions might be good, his initiatives caused the a lot of drug shortage for the society.

The free camps will be put up as Delhi continues to grapple with an acute shortage of vaccines for people under the 18 to 44 age bracket, forcing the state government to shut vaccination centres.

During the second wave, Gambhir, through his foundation, has distributed various Covid-related items, including oxygen cylinders, concentrators and Fabiflu.