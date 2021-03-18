Gautam Gambhir complains to LS panel against East MCD commissioner: ‘Not helping’

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has filed a complaint before the Privilege and Ethics branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat against the new East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Commissioner Vikas Anand.

In his complaint, Gambhir is learnt to have alleged that he and his private secretary tried to contact Anand several times to discuss civic issues plaguing the area but got no response from him.

Later, a request was also made to the Commissioner to come to his office to inspect an overflowing sewer. Sources say the letter alleges that Anand asked the MP to come and meet him instead.

The letter, addressed to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, said that Anand’s actions amounted to breach of protocol and requested that a notice for breach of privilege and violation of norms be issued against him.



Sources said that Gambhir wanted to visit the Ghazipur landfill site along with the Commissioner on March 15, but he was not available.

Gambhir told The Indian Express, “As a parliamentarian, it is my duty to ensure that the Prime Minister’s vision of Swachh Bharat is fulfilled and cleanliness in my area is maintained. My first promise to the people of my constituency was reduction in the size of the Ghazipur landfill and it has been my priority since day one. I have been working to rid East Delhi of this mammoth garbage mountain and all I expect is support from each and every officer. Their experience as well as expertise is very important. I am answerable to the people who have voted for me and any incompetence, carelessness or high-handedness by any officer will not be tolerated and will be escalated as per the rules,” he said.

Anand, however, said that he has already inspected the landfill. “We respond to public representatives duly. I have recently joined and if I have to attend meetings, a senior-most officer is deputed. We entertain communications from everyone, even councillors. Our engineers had responded to him and our chief engineer, a senior officer, has been in contact with him over the issue,” said Anand, who was posted as commissioner on March 1.

EDMC Chief Engineer Sandeep Sharma confirmed that he was present in the meeting. “The visit of the MP was scheduled on March 15 and I was present along with my staff but the venue was later changed… A meeting was later held in his office in Jagriti Enclave, where I along with the superintending engineer and other staff was present,” he said.