Gautam Gambhir gets 300 people living on an island in Delhi vaccinated

East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday reached out to the people living at Chak Chilla village located on an island on the Yamuna River in Delhi to get them vaccinated.

He said, around 300 people living on the island, which can be accessed only on a boat, were vaccinated.

“This area is a part of the Patparganj constituency and completely inaccessible (by road). Residents are mostly fishermen or farmers. As per the Prime Minister’s vision that no one should be left behind, my foundation and volunteers of our party will make sure people living on the banks of Yamuna are fully vaccinated,” Gambhir said.

An aide of Gambhir said the MP’s foundation has vaccinated more than 10,000 people of Delhi and in the coming days, more such drives will be held on the banks of Yamuna. The next spot would be Madanpur Kharar, he said.

With water on three sides and tall shrubs growing out of muddy water on the fourth, which leads to the DND Flyway, the residents here are locked in. People here mostly live in tents and small huts and use boats to fetch groceries, vegetables, drinking water and even to go to schools.