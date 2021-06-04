Gautam Gambhir to organise free Covid vaccination camps

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir speaks during a press conference as state party President Adesh Gupta looks on, in New Delhi, Friday, May 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh, File)

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said that he will organise free Covid vaccination camps for those aged above 18 years in a month-long drive.

The development comes a day after the Delhi government’s drug controller informed the Delhi High Court that his foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking and distributing Fabiflu medicine to coronavirus patients.

In a tweet, the cricketer-turned politician said that the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) is organising free vaccination camps with hospitals.

An aide of Gambhir said a month-long vaccination program will be organised by the MP from East Delhi for those above 18 years. The target is to vaccinate 10,000 people. “Gautam Gambhir Foundation is purchasing vaccines from hospitals and we will jab it free to all . Everyday 150 to 200 will be vaccinated . Likely next week it will start” he said .

Gambhir said, “Everyday we see blame-game on television. This is not what Delhi needs right now. All of us have to come together and save lives. We have to put everything on the line to get out of this crisis,” he said.

“I along with my team and the Gautam Gambhir foundation have been contributing as much as we could to get people out of distress. For days there have been requests for vaccination and it was overwhelming to see many not being able to afford the jab,” he said.

“We are tying up with certain hospitals to provide vaccination with proper guidelines and the cost will be borne by GGF. We want to make our Prime Minister’s vision of complete vaccination come true and we encourage all Delhiites to come forward and get the jab. This is the only way towards a better safer India,” he said.

Delhi doesn’t need blame game, it needs intent. GGF is organising FREE vaccination camp with hospitals. Those interested can msg at 8595785545, fill simple form & get your jab with all social distancing guidelines. GGF will bear the cost! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2021

The High Court had earlier said the BJP MP did a lot of charity but caused a shortage of drugs and inconvenience to the society.

Gambhir’s announcement came amid an acute shortage of vaccines in Delhi for people aged 18-44 years which has forced the Arvind Kejriwal government to close vaccination centres for this category.

The AAP has also blamed the BJP-ruled Centre for messing up the Covid vaccination drive in the city.

Gambhir, through his foundation, had previously distributed various Covid-related items, including oxygen cylinders, concentrators and Fabiflu.

The High Court was hearing a PIL seeking lodging of an FIR over allegations that politicians are able to procure and distribute in huge quantities the COVID-19 medicines even as patients were running from pillar to post to get them.

The drug controller also submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other such cases which would be brought to its notice.