Gambhir drops by to assess Ghazipur landfill

Gautam Gambhir at the landfill site, Tuesday. (Express photo) Gautam Gambhir at the landfill site, Tuesday. (Express photo)

Visiting the Ghazipur landfill site Tuesday, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said its height has been reduced by 40 feet, and in the days ahead, four new trommel machines will be engaged to reduce it further.

“There are eight trommel machines working there. Four more machines will arrive in August, after which the process of processing the waste will be even faster,” he said.

Over 140 lakh tonnes of waste collected since 1984 lies in the landfill, causing hazardous living conditions for those nearby.

Gambhir said that more than 2,500 metric tonnes of waste would be processed when the machines are brought and engaged to service.

“However, to fix this problem permanently, the focus will be on waste segregation, for which a fresh push would be given by the East civic body soon,” he said.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said that while the corporation has claimed to reduce the height, in reality the garbage has been thrown on the other side. “Around 2,600 tonnes of waste comes every day and only 600 tonnes is being removed. Then how has the height decreased?” he said.

A senior official of the East corporation said the civic body is now in the first stage of clearing the landfill site and the height has to be reduced because it is dangerous and can lead to cave-in or collapse of some portion, which has caused accidents in the past.

