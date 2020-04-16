Gautam Gambhir donates 1,000 PPE kits to Delhi hospital

Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir

After reading reports of doctors testing positive for coronavirus at RML Hospital in New Delhi, BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has donated 1,000 PPE kits there.

He also took a dig at the Delhi government over the “PPE kit shortage” in healthcare institutions. “Delhi Health Minister had said that 1.40 lakh kits have been ordered. I request CM Arvind Kejriwal to expedite their delivery… Doctors and medical staff are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic. Situation demands being proactive, not reactive,” he said.

The Delhi government has ordered 1.2 lakh PPE kits over the past few weeks. Of these, close to 35,000 have been delivered so far, said officials. The availability of PPE kits has been a worry, especially as 55 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus in the capital.

Meanwhile, the BJP central leadership has asked the state unit to focus on feeding the needy using all its resources. The BJP’s good governance cell has distributed food to over 15,000 people living in shanties and slums of East Delhi in the last 10 days.

Virender Sachdeva, a member of the cell, has started a kitchen in Mayur Vihar Phase 1. He said: “We start preparing food in the morning. By 2 pm, we distribute it in shanties and slums.”

BJP Delhi spokesperson Rahul Tripathi said around 2,000 people, mostly students, are being served food by his team. BJP leader Tajinder Bagga is also serving as a link between people asking for help and senior leaders.

