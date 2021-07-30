Gautam Gambhir urges DDA to rename Yamuna Sports complex after Bhagat Singh

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has written to the Delhi Development Authority urging them to rename the Yamuna Sports Complex to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Complex.

“Whenever India feels proud regarding Independence, it will always bow down in respect to the sacrifices of those great men who sacrificed their lives for freedom,” Gambhir wrote in a letter to DDA’s vice-chairperson.

He added, “Among these great people, one great revolutionary and martyr Bhagat Singh’s name will always be written in golden letters. To pay homage to such a great man and the pride that his saga inspires the coming generations of his struggle in the freedom movement, I am writing this letter to you. Its name being changed from Yamuna Sports complex to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports complex will be a small step in paying respect to such a great man and a revolutionary.”

He also demanded that a statue of Bhagat Singh be installed at the entrance with messages talking about his contributions. “You are therefore requested to deliberate on the proposal and execute the same as soon as possible,” the letter read.

Gambhir said that the move will celebrate the spirit of the freedom struggle ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

“There should be a tribute to the martyrs, a resolve to build an India of their dreams. We should write about the stories of their struggle to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day,” he said.

DDA is presently renovating the cricket stadium at Yamuna Sports Complex. “Two international-level dressing rooms are being set up and the pitch is being upgraded. The renovated stadium will be made operational after monsoon,” Gambhir informed.