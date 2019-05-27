Gautam Gambhir calls attack on Muslim man in Gurgaon ‘deplorable’, demands ‘exemplary action’

Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer and East Delhi MP-elect from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday termed the attack on a Muslim man in Gurgaon “deplorable” and demanded “exemplary action” against the culprits,

Mohammad Barkat Aalam, 25, has alleged that he was attacked on his way home on Saturday night and also forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ The attackers also allegedly threw his skull cap. According to the FIR registered in the matter, the men told the complainant that the cap was not allowed in the area

Taking to Twitter, Gautam Gambhir said, “In Gurugram, Muslim man told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes “O Palan Haare, Nirgun aur Nyaare” and Rakeysh Om Mehra gave us the song “Arziyan” in Delhi 6.”

It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes “ओ पालन हारे, निर्गुण और न्यारे” & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song “अर्ज़ियाँ” in Delhi 6. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 27, 2019

Aalam alleged that there were four men on motorcycle and two on foot. “The men on foot beat me and said you cannot wear a cap in this area… They had both consumed alcohol. The four men on the motorcycle did not say anything to me… both men threatened to kill me.”

He also alleged that he was forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram.” “I asked him why I needed to chant this, but the man became angry, grabbed a stick from the road, and hit me, while the other man encouraged him. When I tried to run away, they tore my kurta. I started crying and they ran away after that,” he further alleged.

The sloganeering is, however, not included in the FIR. “I narrated the entire incident to police. I do not know what they included and what they left out; I was too afraid to ask.” Police have denied the allegations