Gautam Gambhir announces 5 libraries with WiFi facility

Paying tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir announced he would open five public libraries in his constituency that will also have WiFi facilities for poor children to study.

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jan Libraries will come up at Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Trilokpuri, Viswas nagar, and Mayur Vihar.

“These libraries will have seating for 50 people. Besides daily newspapers, books on India’s freedom fighters will be part of the special section. Apart from books on subjects like science and current affairs, books on rulers and rajas of India will also be maintained to preserve their history,” said Gambhir’s office.

The libraries will operate every day from 8 am to 8 pm, and will start functioning in three weeks. Gambhir said, “When I was elected as the representative from East Delhi, I promised to bring a 360-degree transformation. After setting up a network of community kitchens (Jan Rasoi) across the constituency, redevelopment of Yamuna Sports Complex, reducing the height of Ghazipur landfill and setting up smog towers to reduce pollution, I am proud to announce the launch of these libraries. They are named after my idol Shaheed Bhagat Singh because he made knowledge and education a weapon to bring down the colonial British empire.”

“He was a voracious reader and an even better orator. The vision behind this initiative is to provide access to world-class libraries with computers for young adults, who face a shortage of resources. It will also provide safe spaces for girls to study,” he said.