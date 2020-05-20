Gautam Budh Nagar issues new lockdown guidelines; Noida-Delhi border to remain sealed 

Vehicles in queue to enter Noida from Delhi at Gautam Buddha Gate. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Vehicles in queue to enter Noida from Delhi at Gautam Buddha Gate. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Noida-Delhi borders will remain sealed, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said Wednesday as it released guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown.

According to officials, a clarification regarding movement between Delhi and Noida has been sought from the state government and the rules will be in place till directions are received.

Two days ago, the state government had said in an order that except for those staying in containment zones in Delhi, anyone can travel to Noida and Ghaziabad. However, an order passed by the Gautam Budh Nagar administration Tuesday morning continuing the system of e-passes for cross-border movement led to traffic jams at DND Flyway and as well as the entry point to Noida from Mayur Vihar. The Delhi government’s guidelines to open government and private offices also contributed to the rush at the borders.

As per the guidelines, a Noida resident can have two persons besides the driver in a private vehicle. In a three-wheeler public transport, only two persons besides the driver to be allowed as per the order.

In a meeting held with the trader associations, the administration and shop owners came to a mutual agreement of opening 50 per cent market on one day and the rest of the shops the following day. The shop owners decided to “self regulate” as adjacent shops will be open on alternate days. The weekly bazaars have not been given permission and the shops will have to close by 7 pm.

In rural areas, the administration has allowed opening of shops outside the containment zone with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Sweet shops can also open, provided they only sell food items and don’t provide dine-in facilities. Parks have also been allowed to open between 7 am and 10 am, and 4 pm and 7 pm, provided social distancing norms are followed. Barat Ghar across the district have also been allowed to function, with a maximum capacity of 20 persons at a time.

In accordance with the centre’s guidelines, schools, malls, cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms shall remain closed. Restaurants have been allowed to function only if they provide takeaway or home delivery services. Religious, social, cultural and political gatherings will continue to remain. The administration, on the lines of the state government order, has allowed opening of sports stadiums without any spectators present inside.

Inter-state travel through buses shall not be allowed and the state government will issue specific guidelines for the same, the lockdown order said.

“If there is a single case in an area, the containment zone will be of 250 metres. If there is more than one case, the zone will extend to 500 metres beyond which there will be a 250 metre buffer zone. The medical authorities will identify the containment zones along with police officials”, said Suhaas LY in the order.

Industrial set ups situated outside the containment zone will be allowed to function provided the employees maintain social distancing and wear face masks. The 7 pm -7 am night curfew shall remain and only permitted vehicles will be allowed.

