Gautam Buddha Nagar DM writes to NHAI: Increase security on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

With fatal accidents, kidnapping and theft cases being reported on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) after it was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on May 27, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), suggesting that automatic vehicle number plate readers and speed readers be set up on the 135-km expressway from Kundli to Palwal.

In a letter to the NHAI chairperson, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh said, “Recently, the NHAI has completed construction of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. After the construction of this Expressway, it is extremely necessary that there is full preparation for checking safety condition/criminal incidents.”

The DM further drew parallels with crimes committed on the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida to Agra, and told NHAI, “In the past, incidents of robbery have taken place on the Yamuna Expressway from this district to Agra. Recently, a kidnapping took place in Delhi and the accused commuted on the EPE,” Singh wrote. Mentioning his communication with the district police, Singh informed NHAI that around 41 km of the EPE, also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway, falls under Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

“In this regard, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, has informed that the EPE area from Palwal to Ghaziabad falls under the jurisdiction of police stations Badalpur, Jharcha, Dadri, Greater Noida, Ecotech 1 and Dankaur. The following security arrangements need to be made — setting up of chowkis on EPE, police booths opposite chowkis, 10 barricades, 100 cones, automatic vehicle number plate reader and automatic vehicle speed reader. There is no cut on the EPE from Yamuna river to Sirsa due to which accidents can take place. Hence, it is necessary that a cut is constructed,” the DM’s letter further read.

Nine days after the EPE was inaugurated, the first major accident was reported on the Palwal stretch, with seven members of a family losing their lives.

