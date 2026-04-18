Noida protests: Admin cracks down on contractors — 203 blacklisted, fined Rs 1.16 crore

Samajwadi Party delegation being stopped by police personnel at DND Flyway as they were on their way to meet factory workers, in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

The Labour department of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration on Friday initiated action to cancel licences of 203 contractors associated with 24 factories while imposing a penalty of Rs 1.16 crore on contractors who failed to comply with labour laws.

Following Monday’s protest by workers, which turned violent, Additional Labour Commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said notices have been issued to contractors accused of depriving workers of statutory benefits, directing them to clear pending payments. “Their role was found to be suspicious in some cases. Contractors who failed to comply with labour laws and denied workers their entitled benefits have been served notices of penalty, which must be paid to the workers,” he added.