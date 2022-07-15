‘Had to gather my nerves to tackle the exam but I found the papers were straightforward and simple’: Students after CUET

Candidates were nervous as they walked into their exam centres on the first day of the Common University Entrance Test, but most came out saying they did not face difficulties tackling their papers.

With most schools in Delhi affiliated to the CBSE and following the NCERT curriculum, students found that the questions in Friday’s papers drew from the syllabus they had studied in their schools.

Anushka Rana who gave the English, Home Science and Political Science tests on Friday said that she found the papers easier than the multiple choice question papers of the CBSE term 1 exam. “The English paper had things like sentence rearranging and short passages. I think that revision of the class XII syllabus was enough since questions were based on the NCERT syllabus,” she said.

Neha Kumari, a student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Naraina, said that she had not taken any coaching for CUET but that she did not feel disadvantaged because of this. “I found the papers easy. I had studied my textbooks and additional PDF documents that my school teacher had shared with me,” she said. She had her Home Science, Political Science and Hindi papers on Friday.

Mehak, a student of Vikas Bharti Rohini, was one of the students who had six papers on Friday. She said that the schedule had terrified her but she felt reassured after giving her first four papers in the morning. “I was very scared before my exam, I couldn’t understand how I would be able to write so many papers in one day. But I gave my Political Science, English, Sociology and General test papers in the morning and I’m feeling comfortable now. The general test was moderate but the rest were easy,” she said. She said that she had relied on self-study and watching a few YouTube videos for her preparation.

Sanya Nawani said that the prospect of writing four papers over two slots on the same day had given her a “panic attack”. “I had to really gather my nerves to tackle the exam but I found that the papers were straightforward and simple. I was able to complete all my papers 10 minutes before time so I could revise. I think anyone with a basic grasp of English can manage the English paper. There were several questions on simple idioms, such as ‘apple of the eye’. I just studied by myself and watched a few free general course videos on YouTube and that was enough. There was no need for any additional handbooks,” she said. She studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya Pitampura and wants to study either History or Sociology in a North Campus College at Delhi University.

Students who appeared for the exam at a centre in Janakpuri said that the power had gone off briefly during the morning session, but was back soon after. “There were other students in the room who had issues with their system hanging, but mine went well,” said Soumya, who gave the test in the morning.

Namrata Arora, a resident of Pitampura, said that the power went off for two minutes, but things ran smoothly after that. “I gave a Business Studies, English, Computer Science and General Test today. The General Test included questions on logical reasoning and current affairs. I went for tuition after the boards to prepare,” she said.