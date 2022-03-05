Gas station murders: Raids on in districts bordering Gurgaon

Four days after three staffers of a CNG gas station were brutally hacked to death in their sleep by unidentified assailants at the pump located on a service lane off NH-48 in Sector 31, police are yet to crack the case.

Senior police officers privy to the investigation said that at least seven crime branch teams are working to nab the accused. On Wednesday, Gurgaon Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for credible information leading to their arrest.

Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP Crime, said, “Several teams are conducting raids to trace the accused persons. We are examining all angles and a probe is on.”

On Monday around 2.40 am, unidentified assailants had stabbed to death three staffers — manager, CNG operator and a filling boy — of a gas station, while they were asleep. Probe had found that the attack was perpetrated within 4 minutes between 2.43 am and 2.47 am. The accused had cut off power supply to the gas station rendering all CCTVs non-operational. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) against unknown persons.

Police had earlier ruled out loot as a motive for the crime since the assailants did not rob Rs 10 lakh kept in a safe in the room where the murders took place.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Teams are conducting raids in districts bordering Gurgaon for possible leads. The crime scene suggests that personal enmity was the motive. We are checking records of former employees who worked at the gas station.”