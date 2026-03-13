‘Every complaint on gas cylinder hoarding to be taken seriously’: Delhi Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police have increased vigil outside gas agencies to prevent hoarding, misinformation, black marketing and chaos over shortage of LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) cylinders in the city.
This comes as concern rises around the country over a possible crisis of cooking gas following the disruption of supplies of petroleum from the Middle East.
Instructions have been issued from the Delhi Police headquarters to all station house officers (SHO) to deploy staff and coordinate with LPG distributors to prevent hoarding and black marketing.
The social media team of the Delhi Police has been asked to keep watch for misinformation regarding shortage of gas cylinders.
A senior police officer said, “Every call and complaint related to hoarding and black marketing of gas cylinders are to be dealt with professionally and proper legal action is to be taken.”
Extra staff have been deployed outside the agencies to prevent any chaos, the officer said.
On Thursday, all district police heads held meetings with SHOs and officials of LPG gas supply agencies in their areas for coordination. The DCPs asked officials to increase patrolling as well near gas agencies.
The measures are being taken following a high-level meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary Thursday with the Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police of all states and union territories to put a lid on rumours and avert panic-booking of gas cylinders, as well as preventing hoarding and black marketing.
Earlier on March 9, the government had invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to divert natural gas to “priority sectors” that directly impact millions of common consumers. Under The Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), piped natural gas (PNG) for households, and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles will have precedence over other natural gas-consuming sectors.
