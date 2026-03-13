‘Every complaint on gas cylinder hoarding to be taken seriously’: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have increased vigil outside gas agencies to prevent hoarding, misinformation, black marketing and chaos over shortage of LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) cylinders in the city.

This comes as concern rises around the country over a possible crisis of cooking gas following the disruption of supplies of petroleum from the Middle East.

Instructions have been issued from the Delhi Police headquarters to all station house officers (SHO) to deploy staff and coordinate with LPG distributors to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

The social media team of the Delhi Police has been asked to keep watch for misinformation regarding shortage of gas cylinders.