Garment factory fire kills six

Six persons,four of them women,died of burns and several others sustained injuries as fire swept through a garment factory near the Shadipur bus depot. Police said it was not clear what started the blaze but ruled out firecrackers as the cause. A search is on for the owner of the building and a case has been registered.

The two-storey building housing the garment factory is located in an alley opposite the Shadipur bus depot,in the 2151/3D block of New Patel Nagar.

There were 13 fire tenders at the spot. Our officers rescued 25 labourers from the building. They were rushed to different hospitals. Six were declared dead at RML Hospital, a fire official said.

Doctors at RML Hospital said the dead had more than 80 per cent burn injuries. Seven others with burn injuries were taken to Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Alok Kumar said,We are investigating the cause of the fire. The owner of the building is one Varun Gambhir. Our teams are looking for him. We are in the process of lodging an FIR.

Police sources said the factory was used to manufacture purses and garments for women. Eyewitnesses told police that the fire appeared to have spread from the first floor of the building,which was used for storing leather.

Fire officials said the control room was alerted over phone at 5.55 pm,following which two fire tenders were sent. Officials said when these could not bring the fire under control,seven more fire tenders headed to the spot. It took firemen around two hours to extinguish the blaze.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App