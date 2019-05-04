Delhi: Doctor’s flatmate arrested from Roorkee for her murder; was planning suicide, say police

A 27-year-old doctor working at the government-run N C Joshi hospital has been arrested for allegedly killing his former colleague and flatmate Garima Mishra at a rented accommodation in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar.

Mishra (25) was found with her throat slit Tuesday evening by her cousin who had gone to check on her after she missed a bus to Gorakhpur, where her family stays.

Police said the accused, Chandra Prakash Verma, was arrested from Roorkee Friday morning, with officers saying he was presumably planning to commit suicide by jumping into the Ganga. The arrest was made by a team of the inter-state cell of Crime Branch.

Verma’s roommate, also a doctor, had earlier told police that he had become infatuated with Mishra, and would frequently ask her to accompany him for an outing. Mishra’s brother had also told The Indian Express that she had complained about Verma to the family, but had later told them that the issue had been resolved. Mishra, who was preparing for MD, had left her job at a government hospital a few months ago.

Verma had been missing from the flat since Mishra’s murder. DCP (Crime Branch) G Ram Gopal Naik said Verma, who hails from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Roorkee. “During questioning, he told police he got a job as a junior resident after completing his MBBS from Lucknow’s King George Medical University. He was living in Ranjit Nagar and sharing the rent with another doctor,” he said.

DCP Naik said Verma met with Mishra while working at the hospital and helped her get accommodation. “To save money, he offered her one of the rooms in his rented flat,” he said.

Police said after Mishra left her job and started focussing on her studies, Verma felt she was avoiding him. “A few days ago, he asked her to accompany him for a movie, but she refused. This made him bitter,” the DCP said.

Naik said that on Tuesday, Verma and Mishra entered into an argument. “He allegedly strangled her and once she fainted, slit her throat. He then fled to Roorkee and tried committing suicide twice. But each time he backed out over the fear that if he failed, he could become permanently disabled and be a burden on his family,” he said.

Police said they found Verma’s phone active in Roorkee and also discovered that he had used his debit card at an ATM there. “A team led by ACP Jasbir Singh and inspector Ritesh Kumar found him while he was heading towards a canal, presumably to jump into it,” the DCP said.