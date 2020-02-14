Gargi College row: PIL seeks CBI probe

Main gate at the Gargi College as students complaint for mass molestation during the collage festival, in New Delhi on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 10 02 2020. Main gate at the Gargi College as students complaint for mass molestation during the collage festival, in New Delhi on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 10 02 2020.

A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court Thursday seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College last week.

The plea was filed after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, refused to entertain the petition and directed the petitioner, a lawyer, to move the Delhi High Court. The petition, by advocate M L Sharma, has sought preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus.

It also sought arrest of the people behind the “planned criminal conspiracy”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has identified two more men who allegedly barged into the campus and said they will be arrested soon. Ten people, between the ages of 18 and 25 years, were arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

