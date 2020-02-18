Gargi molestation case: HC seeks reply from MHA, CBI on probe by agency

An FIR was filed after protests at Gargi College. (Express photo) An FIR was filed after protests at Gargi College. (Express photo)

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the responses of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Bureau of Investigation on a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Delhi University’s Gargi College last week.

A plea filed by advocate M L Sharma highlighted the alleged incident at the all-women’s college before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar. The court then issued notice to the MHA and CBI.

Sharma had earlier filed the plea before the Supreme Court on February 13, but the it refused to entertain it and directed him to move the Delhi HC.

Subsequently, he approached the HC and sought direction to the CBI for preservation of all video recordings and CCTV footage of the college premises.

The court has fixed the matter for further consideration on April 30.

The alleged incident came to light after students of Gargi College took to social media to narrate their ordeal and claimed security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

Students have alleged that outsiders forcibly entered the campus and groped them during the third day of Reverie, the college’s annual festival, between 4 and 5 pm on February 6.

An FIR was filed by the college after students staged a protest on campus last week. As of now, 15 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. All of them are out on bail.

Sundaram Thakur, president of the students’ union, has said the entry of men was restricted at the event.

“A huge crowd gathered at the gate that evening, and broke the gate. Over 200 outsiders broke into the college without passes. A lot of students are saying different things about what happened. It took some time to bring the situation under control,” she had said.

