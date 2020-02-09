Gargi College students allege ruckus at fest

College authorities said no complaint has been registered. College authorities said no complaint has been registered.

Students of Delhi University’s Gargi College alleged that dozens of men broke into their college Thursday evening during their annual fest.

The alleged incident took place on the third day of Reverie, the annual festival at the women’s college. A social media post by a student also alleged some students were molested by the intruders.

Sundaram Thakur, president of the students' union, said the alleged incident took place between 4 and 5 pm on February 6. She said entry to the event for men was restricted.

“We had given out passes to each student of the college and it was her discretion who could enter with her— male or female. We wanted to ensure we wouldn’t have too many people. However, a huge crowd gathered at the gate that evening. They began pushing in such a way the gate broke… Over 200 outsiders broke into the college without passes. A lot of students are saying different things about what happened; it took some time to bring the situation under control,” she said.

Acting principal Promila Kumar said: "The event was open for boys studying in other DU colleges. We had police, commandos and bouncers on campus, and staff were also on duty. There was an arena in the campus meant only for girls. If they were outside that, it was their personal choice." ens

