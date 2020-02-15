Gargi College row: 2 more held, cops ask victims to come forward

Students alleged they were molested during a cultural festival last week Students alleged they were molested during a cultural festival last week

Delhi Police Friday arrested two more men, aged 19 years old, in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College last week. The same day, 10 men who were arrested earlier in the case were released on bail.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur, “They are out on bail as they were booked under sections of trespass. We have requested students of Gargi College to give statements under Section 161 of the CrPC, after which a statement will be recorded before a magistrate. After this, a test identification parade will be conducted to establish the molestation charges.”

Students have alleged that outsiders forcibly entered campus and allegedly groped them during the festival.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court declined to give an urgent hearing on a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into the incident. The plea was mentioned before a bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice C Hari Shankar, which said it will be listed for hearing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the college said it had taken various steps to address “anxieties and concerns” of students and to “mitigate” their trauma”.

“To mitigate the trauma and address the anxieties and concerns of the student body, after the regrettable incidents of February 6 during the Gargi College annual festival… the college administration has taken the following steps

“The students have been encouraged to express their concerns and asked to (pose) questions fearlessly. Two face-to-face interactive sessions have been held, in which the principal and teachers held an open dialogue with the student body and answered all their questions,” said the college in a statement.

The college also said a “staff association and a staff council meeting have been organised to brainstorm about redressal mechanism and future course of action”.

“A fact-finding committee has been set up, comprising elected faculty members and student representatives, which will independently investigate and recommend the security and sensitivity protocols,” the statement added.

Sumit Raj, in-charge of the media cell, said students had been given time till Saturday to submit all testimonials and video/image proof to the committee.

On whether there was a deadline for the committee to submit a report, he said, “They are working day and night and they will do it soon.”

